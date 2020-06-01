Andy’s Glass Is Your Trusted Window and Glass Expert

At some point, every homeowner will face the need for new windows. It’s not an expense that occurs often, but when you make that investment, you want to know that the company you choose has the expertise and experience to deliver. As a well-known name in the Inland Empire, Andy’s Glass has worked hard to develop a strong reputation. We’re known not only for our high-quality products and precise installation but also amazing customer service.

And we have the capability to fulfill any glass need from one broken window to a full home replacement to shower enclosures—we do it all. We only choose to carry the best brands of windows and patio doors. Our selection includes premium brands like Milgard, Andersen, La Cantina, Western, and Simonton. Our goal is to exceed your expectations and recommend products that will fit your preferences and budget.

When the time comes to replace your windows, it can be an overwhelming and stressful process. There are so many options and possibilities. We want to make the process as painless as possible and assist in helping you choose the right windows. We’ll be glad to explain the different options, including profiles, glass packages, hardware, warranties, and more.

With over 10 years of experience in glass and windows, I’m glad to be part of Andy’s Glass as a field estimator. When customers contact us to schedule an appointment for measuring, I’ll be the one to visit your home. Whether it’s for a retrofit or new construction, you can be assured that I’ll be there to educate and provide you with a wealth of information on what’s available. Everyone at Andy’s Glass is customer-driven—we’re here to serve you and deliver our window and glass knowledge so that when you choose your new windows or doors, you’re making the most informed decision.

If you’re in the market for new windows or doors, get in touch with Andy’s Glass today for an exceptional experience.

Peter Gonzalez is the Field Estimator