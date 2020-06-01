City of Temecula Approves Half Million in Small Business COVID- 19 Emergency Relief Grants

On Thursday, May 21, 2020, during a City Council Budget Meeting, the Temecula City Council approved a half million dollars in aid for Temecula Small Business. The program, branded as, “Temecula Assist”, is a Small Business Emergency Relief Grant designated for Temecula business owners coping with the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Temecula Assist (TA) provides direct relief to business owners in an effort to energize Temecula’s local economic backbone, which are small businesses.

TA is comprised of 2 tracks:

1. Rent Recovery and Job Retention Track:

• $10,000 max grant per business

• Funds to be used for rent, mortgage, payroll

• Focuses on low/moderate income jobs

• Has a two-year monitoring period

• Program is funded with $329,000 of Federal dollars

(Community Development Block Grant)

• Expenses must be COVID-19 related

2. Business Improvement Track:

• $5,000 max grant per business

• Funds to be used to retool and/or update a business to coincide with new health related requirements. Examples include expanding outdoor patios, assistance with permit fees, improve e-commerce capabilities, install sneeze guards, etc.

• Program is funded with $171,000 of City General Fund dollars

• Has a six- month monitoring period

• Expenses must be COVID-19 related

Application and Selection Process:

Applications and additional program details will be available on the City’s website www.TemeculaCA.gov/TemeculaAssiststarting Tuesday, May 26, 2010 through June 9, 2020. Once the application period closes, applicants will be selected from a lottery process and will then be deemed eligible. Applicants are only able to apply for one grant. Grant funds will be dispersed immediately after completing the underwriting process. Grantees have 6 months to show eligible expenses incurred after June 9, 2020.