FirstLight Home Care of TV Expands Services to Include Remote Patient Monitoring

FirstLight Home Care of Temecula Valley has partnered with Achieve Health Management to introduce Remote Patient Monitoring, a new service aimed to support elderly clients who are aging in place.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) uses digital technologies to gather health data from individuals receiving care in their homes and electronically transmit that information securely to health care providers for assessment. This actionable clinical data allows health professionals to observe their patients remotely and act accordingly as part of the treatment plan.

Theservice with Achieve Health Management helps FirstLight monitor chronic conditions in their clients, including congestive heart failure, COPD, hypertension, diabetes and more. This type of monitoring can collect a broad range of health data from the point of care, such as vital signs, weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, blood oxygen levels and temperature.

“Remote patient monitoring helps us to identify potential health issues and concerns early, before they become critical,” said John Hamby, President/Owner of FirstLight Home Care of Temecula. “It can also help reduce hospitalizations and avoid needless hospital re-admissions. Our goal always is to keep our clients safe and healthy and to enhance their quality of life.”

Hamby added, “Many of our clients have chronic conditions that must be monitored daily, and this can be done in the comfort of their own home. Our caregivers can assist to ensure this vital health data is captured and documented in real-time so that physicians and other providers involved in the client’s care have the information they need to make important decisions about their patient’s health and wellness.”

Through Achieve Health Management, FirstLight can offer 24/7 medical monitoring of chronic conditions by a multilingual care team, as well as safe and secure transmission of vital sign data into the physician electronic medical record. Additionally, Care Circles are built for each client, which allows key recipients (family members, doctors, caregivers, etc.) to have access to the data in near real-time.

For individuals with Medicare Part-B benefits, there is no out-of-pocket cost for utilization of Remote Patient Monitoring as this an approved Medicare Part-B service. If an individual’s insurance does not cover Remote Patient Monitoring, there is a private pay option.

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care is a leading provider of non-medical home care, helping individuals in more than 30 states achieve the quality of life they deserve. The company has set a new standard in home care by creating an unmatched Culture of Care that drives industry-leading client and employee satisfaction. FirstLight is a lifeline not only for seniors, but for people recovering from illness, injury or surgery, adults with disabilities, veterans, busy families, and anyone 18 and older who needs personal or companion care services. FirstLight Home Care’s mission is to deliver exceptional, compassionate care provided by extraordinary people so that all those who are served may age with comfort, dignity and independence in the place they call home. We are also proud to champion the family caregivers who give countless hours of care to their loved ones every day by providing the resources and support needed to help them maintain balance in their own lives. Visit www.Temecula.FirstLightHomeCare.com.

About Achieve Health Management

Achieve Health Management is a clinical service company comprised of four distinct business units. The business units include Achieve Clinical Services, Achieve Care, Achieve Diagnostics and Achieve RPM Direct.

Achieve Health Management’s principals have decades of experience in healthcare services and

administration, providing services to Health Plans, Self-Funded Plans, IPA’s, MSO’s, PBM’s, Pharmacies, IDN’s,Hospitals, Physician Practices, Senior Housing and Skilled Nursing.

Visit AchieveHealthManagement.com.

