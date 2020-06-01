Welcome Murrieta Field of Honor Sponsors/Friends of Murrieta Rotary

This news update is our way to “meeting you” in the current environment of 2020 and to let you know how our Club is meeting today’s challenges and continuing to do “Service above Self.” Thanks to your support of the Murrieta Field of Honor and Patriots Ball, we have been able to carry out many projects during this year.

As we write this, Murrieta Rotary, headed by President Jacqui Dobens, is a driving force behind a community-wide effort to provide face shields, ear protectors and the like to medical professionals throughout the valley. We have been able to access the supplies needed for volunteers – operating 3D printers – to manufacture the headbands which are married to clear plastic transparencies to complete these shields. As of mid-May, more than 600 shields have been delivered.

Bright red signs saying “Heroes Work Here” can be seen in some 20 locations around our community. This is our Club’s way of saying “thank you” to the many nurses, doctors, first responders, school cafeteria and grocery workers who are caring for our city’s needs during this time.

WHO IS YOUR HERO FOR 2020?

As we start planning for the 2020 Murrieta Field of Honor, there are still many unknowns but one thing is certain: we all know there is a hero or heroes who have helped in the response to the COVID pandemic.

Along with honoring our military and other heroes as part of the 2020 Murrieta Field of Honor, we want to honor as many heroes from the pandemic as we can find.

Help us find YOUR HERO by sending your nomination(s) to MurrietaRotary@gmail.com. Include the person’s name and contact (telephone or email) and a picture if you have it.

Of course, we need to know the reason behind the nomination. We hope to recognize these individuals in social media and on the Field of Honor website in coming months.

The 2020 Murrieta Field of Honor is scheduled for November 7-14. As we have more details about what is possible by that time, we will communicate that with you. We hope you will join us once again in honoring heroes. And, we thank you for your past support.