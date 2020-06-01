Murrieta Unveils Business Reopening Resources Guide

The City of Murrieta has developed a guide to help businesses navigate the stages of re-opening as we move through COVID-19. The Murrieta Business and Community Resource Guide is now available at www.MurrietaCA.gov/reopening and on the City’s social media platforms.

Developed with input from a variety of stakeholders including business owners, it includes best practices gathered from the State, County of Riverside, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other cities.

The guide does not supersede the State and County guidelines; but lays out best practices for business as they prepare to reopen safely and in alignment with the State’s phases.

“As we move toward this long-awaited reopening, we are all eager to get back to normal,” says City Manager Kim Summers. “But the reality is much more complex. Our goal is to help the business community cut through the clutter and get back to work as efficiently and safely as possible. We are doing this through a mix of information-sharing, connection-building, and collaboration.”

This guide is one of several ways the City is working to support and inform the local businesses community during challenging times. Directly and through partnerships with the Chamber of Commerce and neighboring regions, the City’s Economic Development team links businesses with local, regional and federal resources. It promotes stories of resilience through the new Murrieta Pivots seriesand continues to provide one-on-one support to current and prospective businesses.

For more information on the Business and Community Resource Guide, or Economic Development in Murrieta, please contact Scott Agajanian, Deputy Director of Development Services at (951) 461-6003 or via email at Sagajanian@MurrietaCA.Gov.