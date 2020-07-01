In response to the economic hardships experienced by small businesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Menifee has established a Menifee CARES grant, as part of the Menifee CARES Initiative. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and in order to promote their continued success, the City is utilizing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding to establish a $100,000 grant.
Grant Amounts Available: $1,500 (Minimum) to $5,000 (Maximum)
Eligible Costs: Basic operating capital for staff salaries, PPE’s,supplies/materials/equipment, leasing space, insurance, and/or utilities.
Eligibility:
• Pre-application must be submitted to the City of Menifee through our web portal and reviewed in advance
• Business must have an existing City of Menifee Business License and be in good standing
• For-profit business located in the City of Menifee with less than 15 employees (sole proprietors are permitted to apply)
• Business has been a business for at least one year from June 17, 2020
• The majority of staff must live in a household with low to moderate-income levels, as described in the application
• Owner has a valid employee identification number (EIN)
• Business or owner is registered with DUNS & Sam.gov, or will have applied by the time the funding is granted (www.dnb.com/duns-number.html and www.sam.gov)
• Owner is 18 years or older
• Business has a bank account
• After disperse of grant funds, there will be a 2-year monitoring period
• The business must be able to show a need for funding in order to stay in business, maintain their lease payments, or to retain their staff as a result of COVID-19