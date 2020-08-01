Temecula Rod Run Cruise Night Only Announced for August 28th

The City of Temecula will host a modified Temecula Rod Run Cruise Night only for preregistered participants on Friday, August 28th beginning at 6:00 pm. In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Riverside University Health Systems,

Public Health and the State of California, the City of Temecula’s Community Services Department has cancelled the traditional Saturday Show and Shine Car

Show, but will continue with the Friday Night Cruise.

A new Cruise route has been relocated within Temecula’s city limits and expanded beyond Old Town for proper physical distancing and safe public health protocols for all participants and spectators.

All participants must follow normal traffic laws, as there will be no formal road closures. For more information, please visit TemeculaCA.gov/RodRun.

At the conclusion of the event, participants and spectators are encouraged to cruise on over to the wide-variety of local restaurants for an enjoyable dining experience outdoors.

Thank you for joining us in our #ShopYourBlock efforts which ultimately support Temecula’s merchants.

For more information, please follow @TemeculaParksAndRec on social media, or visit TemeculaCA.gov regularly for new updates and to experience the Rod Run Online Gallery.