EVMWD Receives Special Recognition from Renowned Statewide Organizations

Communications and safety efforts have paid off for the local water district

Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District (EVMWD) was recently recognized by the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) and the Association of California Water Agency’s Joint Powers Insurance Authority (ACWA JPIA) for outstanding performance in several areas.

“We are honored to be recognized by these respected organizations,” said Andy Morris, president of the EVMWD board of directors. “Our staff exhibit a constant commitment to excellence in their work here, and these awards serve as meaningful evidence of that dedication.”

CAPIO’s EPIC awards program recognizes the most creative and effective efforts in communication and identifies work that made a lasting impact on its audience. These awards represent the highest standards of performance in the public relations profession in the State of California. This year, EVMWD received an Award of Distinction for its Conservation 1,2,3 campaign, which effectively communicated water-wise tips to help customers save water and money.

JPIA’s H.R. LaBounty award program promotes safe workplace behavior and operations by rewarding employees who participate in proactive risk reduction. Michael “Mick” Smith, mechanical technician for EVMWD, was recognized by ACWA JPIA for his creative approach to safety and injury prevention. While completing electrical repair work on an ultraviolet system, Smith noted that the removal of a UV modular for repairs resulted in a significant trip hazard. To resolve this, he suggested placing a ballast board housing unit in the empty slot and painting it yellow for easy identification. This solution eliminated the safety hazard and saved mechanics repair time through quick identification of the repair location. As a result, Smith received recognition and $250 from ACWA JPIA.

Brian Vigil, preventative maintenance superintendent for EVMWD, was also recognized by ACWA JPIA for his contributions in improving existing operational practices. To address significant risks related to debris flow which impacted EVMWD facilities during the Holy Flood events last year, Vigil created a Standard Operations Procedure focused on asset protection and created a notification system with local stakeholders. This ultimately protected critical assets and customer access to water, as well as minimizing the risk of employee injuries. Vigil also received recognition and a $250 reward from JPIA.

EVMWD’s Board of Directors celebrated these accomplishments with staff at the Thursday, August 13 board meeting.

EVMWD provides service to more than 155,000 water and wastewater customers in a 97-square-mile area in Western Riverside County. The District is a sub-agency of the Western Municipal Water District and a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Visit the EVMWD website at www.evmwd.com for additional information.

Photo 1: EVMWD’s Community Affairs team displays CAPIO award alongside the Board of Directors. L-R: EVMWD Director Phil Williams, EVMWD Director Darcy Burke, Kaitlyn Wu, Haley Munson, Bonnie Woodrome, EVMWD President Andy Morris, and EVMWD Director Harvey Ryan.

Photo 2: LaBounty Award recipients celebrate with EVMWD’s Board of Directors. L-R: EVMWD Director Phil Williams, EVMWD Director Darcy Burke, Brian Vigil, Michael “Mick” Smith, EVMWD President Andy Morris, and EVMWD Director Harvey Ryan.