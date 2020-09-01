60th Award Celebration Nominees Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce
Congratulations to the 2020 Nominees!
* Nominated but does not meet the eligibility requirements or has won within the past two years
Non-Profit/Service Organization of the Year
Assistance League of Temecula Valley
Community Outreach of Murrieta/Food Pantry
Habitat for Humanity
Hospice of the Valleys
JAGS Gives Back
Our Nicholas Foundation
Project TOUCH
River Springs Charter School
STAT Horse Sanctuary
*Student of the Month
Social Workers Action Group-SWAG
The Rotary Club of Murrieta
Valley Resource Center
Voices for Children (CASA)
Wildomar Elks Lodge #2591
Small Business of the Year
A Better Look Home Inspection
Avatar Website Design
Blitzer’s Premium Frozen Yogurt
Creative Media Solutions
Donohoe Chiropractic
Allen Montemagno, Financial Advisor – Edward Jones
Elias Shoes
Endeavor Marketing Group
Jones Realty Group
*Journey Chiropractic
Meridian Payroll & HR
Murrieta VIP Florist
New Life Photography & Design
Omega Print
Perfecto Coffee
Progressive Health & Performance
Residential Real Estate
State Farm Insurance-Amy Blackwell
The Cake Cottage
*Thrive Health Insurance Services
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
Winston Engineering Inc.
Murrieta Citizen of the Year
Adam Bouvet
April Vidal
Cindy Warren
Darryl Vidal
Elizabeth Stewart Locke-Thomas
Kathy Pyle
R. Chris Branuelas
Sandy Word
Tracy Bouvet
Vic Carrillo
Large Business of the Year
ABC Childcare
Europa Village Winery
GOScH Ford Temecula
Mestas McDonald’s Restaurants
Nikkiso/Cryoquip, Inc.
QC Manufacturing
Riverside Transit Agency
Southern California Gas Company
Southwest Healthcare System
Staples
Sam’s Club
Rancho Family Medical Group
Wildomar Citizen
of the Year
Ashlee Wilson Dephilllippo
Andy Morris
Ben Benoit
Bridgette Moore
Cari Gardner
Danny Kessler
Deputy Householder
Kenneth Mayes
Pastor Wink Davis