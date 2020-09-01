60th Award Celebration Nominees Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce

Congratulations to the 2020 Nominees!

* Nominated but does not meet the eligibility requirements or has won within the past two years

Non-Profit/Service Organization of the Year

Assistance League of Temecula Valley

Community Outreach of Murrieta/Food Pantry

Habitat for Humanity

Hospice of the Valleys

JAGS Gives Back

Our Nicholas Foundation

Project TOUCH

River Springs Charter School

STAT Horse Sanctuary

*Student of the Month

Social Workers Action Group-SWAG

The Rotary Club of Murrieta

Valley Resource Center

Voices for Children (CASA)

Wildomar Elks Lodge #2591

Small Business of the Year

A Better Look Home Inspection

Avatar Website Design

Blitzer’s Premium Frozen Yogurt

Creative Media Solutions

Donohoe Chiropractic

Allen Montemagno, Financial Advisor – Edward Jones

Elias Shoes

Endeavor Marketing Group

Jones Realty Group

*Journey Chiropractic

Meridian Payroll & HR

Murrieta VIP Florist

New Life Photography & Design

Omega Print

Perfecto Coffee

Progressive Health & Performance

Residential Real Estate

State Farm Insurance-Amy Blackwell

The Cake Cottage

*Thrive Health Insurance Services

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

Winston Engineering Inc.

Murrieta Citizen of the Year

Adam Bouvet

April Vidal

Cindy Warren

Darryl Vidal

Elizabeth Stewart Locke-Thomas

Kathy Pyle

R. Chris Branuelas

Sandy Word

Tracy Bouvet

Vic Carrillo

Large Business of the Year

ABC Childcare

Europa Village Winery

GOScH Ford Temecula

Mestas McDonald’s Restaurants

Nikkiso/Cryoquip, Inc.

QC Manufacturing

Riverside Transit Agency

Southern California Gas Company

Southwest Healthcare System

Staples

Sam’s Club

Rancho Family Medical Group

Wildomar Citizen

of the Year

Ashlee Wilson Dephilllippo

Andy Morris

Ben Benoit

Bridgette Moore

Cari Gardner

Danny Kessler

Deputy Householder

Kenneth Mayes

Pastor Wink Davis