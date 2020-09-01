The Chefs Grill Receives Murrieta’s First Back-to-Business Grant

The City of Murrieta issued its first Back-to-Business grant of $10K to Martin Corso, owner, and Chef at The Chef’s Grill restaurant on Jefferson Avenue in Murrieta. The funds will support lease and payroll expenses and are designed to strengthen small businesses impacted by COVID19.

“This is such a great help to us,” explains Corso. “To see how you have responded to this for our community is outstanding. . .We are all part of this.”

Through this partnership with Riverside County, the City has designated $250K in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for the Back-to-Business grant program. There is no impact to the City’s General Fund.

The Chef’s Grill has served Murrieta for three years, with a unique variety of gourmet casual foods and a strong following with residents and visitors alike.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” explains City Manager Kim Summers. “As partners, colleagues, and neighbors, we are committed to doing everything we can to help them weather this storm.

Summers adds that business support is much more than financial. “Our Back-to-Business Team has personally visited many dozens of businesses, offering everything from advice on modifications and clarification of State rules, to deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPEs). We are in this together.”

The City received more than 75 Back-to-Business grant requests in one day, and applications are now closed. Among the approval requirements: A business must employ fewer than 15 people and have operated locally for at least a year. Per CDBG guidelines, a majority of employees must be low-to-moderate income. From those who meet all requirements, awards are determined on a first-come, first served basis, while funds are available.

For information on City, County and State resources for local businesses, please visit us online at www.MurrietaCA.gov/reopening.