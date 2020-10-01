12th Annual Murrieta Field of Honor in Town Square Park Expected November 7

The 12th annual Murrieta Field of Honor, an awe-inspiring sight, is planned to rise in Murrieta’s Town Square Park on November 7 and fly until November 14.

The Field of Honor’s sponsor, the Rotary Club of Murrieta, is working with the City of Murrieta to produce a field that meets the standards of the COVID-19 times while safely honoring our veterans and other heroes. Details on the Field’s operation will be worked out in the coming weeks.

Each year, the Field recognizes heroes –those who served or are serving in the United States armed forces, law enforcement, fire and other first responder posts, plus personal heroes. In addition to the flags available for dedication to personal heroes, the Field features sections of California Medal of Honor recipients, Local Heroes (those who have given their lives for this country since 2003), historical flags, a flag dedicated to those who perished in 9/11, and state flags.

Flags may be purchased by going to murrietarotaryclub.org and clicking on the Field of Honor link.