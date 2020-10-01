City of Menifee to Reopen with Modified In-Person Hours

The City of Menifee will reopen City offices to the public on Monday, September 28, 2020 with a modified schedule. City Hall, the Community Services lobby, and the Police Department lobby will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual City Services will remain open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A comprehensive Reopening Plan is available on the City of Menifee’s website and precautions are being made to ensure that both City staff and the public are as safe as possible while conducting business in person.

Armando G. Villa, Menifee City Manager, highlighted the organization’s commitment to safety. “The City of Menifee takes its commitment to being a safe and healthy place for its employees and the community seriously and would not reopen its facilities until we felt confident that City staff and constituents would be safe and secure while doing so.”

The City is still taking additional precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, even while opening to the public. Approximately 50% of staff work from home at any given time, facial coverings are required in City buildings, plexiglass was installed at interaction points, social distancing requirements are in place, and temperature stations have been installed. For the time being, City Council meetings will remain virtual with opportunities to view and submit public comment via phone or email.

“The City of Menifee is committed to serving the community in the safest, most convenient way possible. For those who prefer to handle City business in person, we are glad we can now accommodate those needs safely. We are thankful to residents and businesses for their flexibility and understanding during this unprecedented time. I also appreciate City staff who have continued to serve Menifee to the very best of their ability whether providing our Virtual City Hall services from their office or their homes when working remotely,” shared Mayor Bill Zimmerman.

The City is still encouraging residents and customers to use its convenient virtual “Zero Stop Shop” services and visit the City’s VIRTUAL CITY HALL webpage, which includes virtual permit resources and information on project processes for all stages of development, as well as information on Community Services programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. For COVID-19 information, please visit www.cityofmenifee.us/coronavirus or call (951) 672-6777.

