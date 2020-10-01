EVMWD’s Virtual Fall Open House Behind the Scenes

Get A Peek Behind the Scenes at EVMWD’s Virtual Fall Open House

Free virtual event showcases water reliability, conservation, and treatment through live and interactive demonstrations

EVMWD’s first virtual open house event, Flow into Fall, will take place Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This FREE family event will showcase live Q&A sessions, demonstrations and fun activities. Attendees will learn about the process EVMWD uses to treat more than 5.5 million gallons of sewer water per day, the construction and maintenance of more than 700 miles of pipeline throughout the EVMWD service area, and how to save money and water with a more water-efficient home and landscape.

Through the unique online platform, visitors can take a tour of the facility’s sewer treatment plant and testing lab to see how wastewater becomes recycled water. Visitors can also take part in a virtual 360 tour of EVMWD’s California-friendly garden and explore the many local options of plants available. Landscape and irrigation experts and the UCCE Riverside County Master Gardeners will be available LIVE to answer questions about outdoor irrigation and California-friendly plants and gardening.

Attendees will get a peek into the daily work at the District through a variety of demonstrations and interactive displays. Activities include fixing a leaky water main, lessons on your water meter, and exploring pipes with robotics and video cameras. Most activities of the event will feature live chats with our staff and experts.

To encourage conservation practice, EVMWD will distribute water saving devices to participants following the event through contactless pickup. Boy and Girl Scouts are also encouraged to attend virtually and complete a special worksheet to receive the “H2O Explorer” badge.

For more information, please visit www.evmwd.com.

EVMWD provides service to more than 155,000 water and wastewater customers in a 97-square-mile area in Western Riverside County. The District is a sub-agency of the Western Municipal Water District and a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Visit the EVMWD website at www.evmwd.com for additional information.