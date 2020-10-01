Community Services Commission Available Positions

Positions Available on the Community Services Commission, Old Town Local Review Board, Planning Commission, Public Traffic Safety Commission and Race, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Commission.

The City of Temecula invites interested residents to apply for one position on the Community Services Commission, three positions on the Old Town Local Review Board, one position on the Planning Commission, two positions on the Public/Traffic Safety Commission and seven positions on the Race, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Commission.

The positions on the Community Services Commission, Old Town Local Review Board, Planning Commission and the Public/Traffic Safety Commission are for full three-year terms beginning January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2024. The positions on the Race, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Commission will have initial staggered terms of one, two or three years, which shall be determined by randomized drawing. The recruitment period for all positions is September 1, 2020 – October 31, 2020.

Applicants may apply online through the City’s website at TemeculaCA.gov and contact the City Clerk’s office at (951) 694-6444 for additional information.