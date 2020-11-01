City of Temecula Announces Special Events 2020 Holiday Schedule

The City of Temecula will be hosting the following free holiday events and activities:

‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Contest – online form Decorate your home for the holidays and submit a photo to enter the contest

Old Town Lighting & Christmas Tree – Old Town Temecula – Take a stroll through Old Town to enjoy the holiday lights and festive sights

Virtual Christmas Tree Lighting @ the Pond – Facebook premiere Start the holidays off right and bright as we countdown to light the tree virtually

Letters to Santa – Santa can’t wait to write back! Send a letter to our City Hall North Pole that we can pass along to Santa

Christmas Cookie Virtual Exchange – online form Send a recipe and picture of your favorite holiday treat to share on our online gallery

Holiday Drive-in Movies – Lot on Santiago Road and Ynez Road Enjoy a holiday-themed movie with the family from the comfort of your own vehicle (pre-registration required)

Here Comes Santa Claus – Temecula Neighborhoods (routes posted online) See Santa, Frosty, and Rudolph drive by spreading cheer from your front porch

New Year’s Eve Grape Drop – online Enjoy two festive bands and two Grape Drops on Facebook at 9:00 pm and 12:00 am

Temecula City Council Member and Temecula Community Services District President, Zak Schwank commented, “We all love celebrating the holidays in Temecula with our traditional signature events. Although we are still unable to come together in large groups this winter, we are not going to let the pandemic spoil our fun. These new events will help our community remain safe and physically distanced while enjoying the spirit of the festive holiday season responsibly.”

In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Riverside University Health Systems – Public Health, the following annual holiday events have been cancelled:

Santa’s Electric Light Parade

Santa’s Arrival & Visits – Pennypickle’s Workshop

Temecula on Ice – Old Town Ice Skating Rink

Breakfast with Santa

Winter Solstice

Visit www.TemeculaCA.gov/Events in November for the full holiday line-up with specific dates and times.