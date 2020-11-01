12th Annual Murrieta Field of Honor in Town Square Park Debuts November 7

The 12th annual Murrieta Field of Honor, set amongst an awe-inspiring sight of full-sized American flags will rise in Murrieta’s Town Square Park on November 7 and fly until November 14. Scaled back to meet pandemic health and safety requirements, the Field of Honor will retain the basic elements of honoring heroes –those who served or are serving in the United States armed forces, law enforcement, fire and other first responder posts, plus personal heroes.

In addition to flags available for dedication to personal heroes, the Field features sections for Medal of Honor recipients, Local Heroes (those from Riverside and San Bernardino counties who have given their lives for this country since 2003), historical flags, one flag dedicated to those who perished in 9/11, and state flags.

The Field of Honor is presented as a community service by the Rotary Club of Murrieta in partnership with the City of Murrieta and is held in Town Square Park, located just two blocks off of I-15, and stretching from City Hall at Jefferson and Kalmia streets, to the Library. The display is free and open to all from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The flag display may be enclosed by a fence to monitor numbers on the field at any one time.

“Murrieta Rotary is thankful to the City of Murrieta and honored to present this spectacular event as a gift to our Southwest Riverside community. In this stressful time for our country, we can take extra pride in the service of others to our nation and our community,” said Lou Ellen Ficke, 2020-21 president of the Club. “Our Field of Honor sponsors make this event possible and also make it possible for Rotary to fund many significant projects throughout the year. Flag sponsors contribute to this as well.”

In line with pandemic restrictions, special events including celebration of the U.S. Marines 245th birthday (November 10), the Veterans Day parade, veterans’ lunch, candlelight concert and more will not be held.

Individuals can sponsor flags to fly in the display for $35. Each three by five-foot flag is tagged with the name of the honoree and rank, service or other designation. At the end of the week, flags may be picked up by those who purchase them. Those who have flags from previous years that are in good condition can have them reposted for $10.

Flags can be purchased on the Field of Honor website, https://www.murrietarotaryclub.org/product/flag-sponsorship, or by going to the Field of Honor during the week it is on display. Flag purchasers can pick up their flags on Saturday, Nov. 14, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Proceeds from the 2020 Field of Honor will benefit the “Murrieta Through Time” history walk, the City’s Veterans’ Memorial, both at Town Square Park, and community projects like the Club’s teacher grants, scholarships, speech and music contests and more, funded by the Rotary Club of Murrieta Foundation. Nonprofit groups affiliated with the Field of Honor who sell flags will receive $10 for each flag sold.

Furthering the Field of Honor’s educational benefits, all Murrieta Valley Unified School District fifth grade classes have traditionally visited the Field during the week to hear explanations about the displays and complete class assignments. In light of current restrictions, the students will view a video of the Field’s displays produced by Rotary members during their classes.

The Rotary Club of Murrieta was chartered on April 28, 1992. The club is involved in many international and community projects, in cooperation with Rotary International, which has as its theme “Service Above Self.” During normal times, Club meetings are held Mondays (excepting holidays) at noon at Richie’s Diner, 40651 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, in Murrieta. Currently, the Club meets weekly on a Zoom call. For information regarding the club or membership visit www.murrietarotaryclub.org.