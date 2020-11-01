City of Temecula’s Office of Economic Development Selected to Receive Community Excellence Award

The U.S. Small Business Administration, Orange County / Inland Empire District Office has selected the City of Temecula’s Office of Economic Development to be honored with a 2020 Community Excellence Award. This award recognizes the creation of an environment conducive to business growth, business retention, and significant support for economic development and job growth.

“We are very honored to receive this recognition”, says Mayor Pro Tem, Maryann Edwards. “The City’s Economic Development Team is committed to opening doors for business- by walking applicants through the development process, directing them to the right resource or providing key information and knowledge about City and community updates. We want our local businesses to succeed, grow and prosper and our award- winning Economic Development Team is eager to help”.

The City of Temecula’s Economic Development Team is tasked with spurring economic growth and development within the City. Temecula has over 111,000 residents and over 6,500 businesses. The five-member team uses a variety of strategies and programs to accomplish their mission, but COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges this year.

In response to COVID-19, the Team developed a robust crisis communication plan to maintain frequent communication with residents, businesses, community partners, and visitors. Virtual community campaigns were also created, such as #ShopYourBlock, a collaboration with local photographer, Jimmy Fu who visited and photographed over 125 small businesses around the City. Fu’s images were featured during a fourteen-week social media campaign, which featured local business owners, their products, employees, and local food items.

The Team also works closely with the Inland Empire SBDC to develop and promote various small business workshops and training sessions, all at no cost to the business owners, to further assist during COVID-19 and beyond. For more information on how the City of Temecula’s Economic Development Team can assist your business, please visit our website at https://temeculaca.gov/586/Office-of-Economic-Development.