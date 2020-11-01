Don’t Let FOG Spoil your Holiday Cheer!

Southern California

With the holiday season just around the corner, many families are looking forward to their annual gatherings. However, the traditional holiday meals at those gatherings may cause clogged drains if not properly handled. Foods such as meats, sauces, gravies, salad dressings, frostings, batter and butter can all contribute to clogged drains if disposed of improperly. These fats, oils, and grease (FOG) can cause big problems for homeowners, particularly during the holiday season.

To ensure that clogged drains do not spoil your holiday fun, follow these simple tips:

Scrape all food into the trash before washing dishes or placing them in the dishwasher

Pour oils, fats and grease from cooking into a disposable container, such as an empty jar or can, and let solidify. Then, place container into a trash can.

Use paper towels to wipe out any fat, oil, or grease residue left in a pan and dispose of in a trash can.

Mix small amounts of used fat, oil and grease with absorbent waste such as kitty litter, coffee grounds or paper towels before discarding.

Each homeowner is responsible for keeping their home sewer pipes in good working condition. When a sewer begins to drain slowly, it may be a sign that it needs to be cleaned or repaired. Clogs in the sewer pipe can be expensive to repair, so take preventative action by following the tips above. Consider having your home sewer pipe cleaned yearly by a professional plumber to prevent clogs and backups. For more information, visit www.evmwd.com.

EVMWD provides service to more than 155,000 water and wastewater customers in a 97-square-mile area in Western Riverside County. The District is a sub-agency of the Western Municipal Water District and a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Visit the EVMWD website at www.evmwd.com for additional information.