National Federation of Independent Business Endorses Ken Calvert for Congress

Today, the Ken Calvert for Congress campaign announced that the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has endorsed Congressman Ken Calvert in the 42nd Congressional District.

“As a former small business owner I am thrilled to once again receive the endorsement of the NFIB,” said Rep. Calvert. “Now, more than ever, our job creators are relying on leaders who understand the challenges they face and opportunities they are eager to seize. I have signed the front of a paycheck and understand how difficult it is to keep the doors of a business open. I will work with our job creators to lift our economy out of this pandemic-driven recession and reject calls by Democrats to raise taxes and impose new job-killing regulations.” “Congressman Calvert has been a strong advocate for small businesses during his time in Congress,” said John Kabateck, NFIB’s California State Director. “He has a true understanding of the challenges our state’s small business owners are facing, especially during these unprecedented times. We are confident he will continue to stand with small business owners in our state and across the country. On behalf of small businesses in California’s 42nd Congressional District, we are proud to endorse Congressman Calvert for re-election.”

NFIB is the voice of small business, advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 state capitals. NFIB is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member-driven. Since their founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses and remains so today.

Ken Calvert is a former small business owner and the current U.S. Representative in California’s 42nd Congressional District. The 42nd District encompasses the western edge of Riverside County, including the cities of Eastvale, Norco, Corona, Lake Elsinore, Wildomar, Murrieta, Menifee, and a portion of Temecula.