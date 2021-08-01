EXECUTIVE PROFILE | Darlene Wetton

Growing up in the local mountains of Lake Arrowhead provided me with a wonderful appreciation of community engagement. When you live in a small community, your extended family is your church, school, firehouse and hospital. Although much larger, the City of Temecula has this same sense of community.

When my husband and I moved here in 2012, we were so impressed with the kindness and generosity of everyone we met. Before moving to this beautiful region, we were warned that it can get ‘warm’ in the summers. No one mentioned it would reach over 110 in October that first year…and every year since!

As the CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, it is very important that I am integrated into the com-munity that the hospital is privileged to serve. I need to understand the community’s quality of life, health risks, economic viability, overall demographics, and community resources.

The level of community engagement with the hospital has always impressed me in this region. We have a large group of very dedicated Volunteers, a Community Advisory Group that are hospital advocates, and a strong Board of Governors of Temecula Valley Hospital. This important group of community business leaders and physicians ensures that we provide the highest quality of care to our patients. Under the leadership of Board Chairman, Major General Ret. Claude Reinke, this amazing Board provides me with their sound wisdom and advice.

AFFILIATIONS

I was recently honored to serve as the chair for the 2019-2020 Executive Leadership Team for the American Heart and Stroke Association in South Riverside County. This years event was held virtually and we successfully raised funds to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

I am a strong advocate for health and wellness. Over the past several months, I have actively participated on various advisory councils during the Coronavirus pandemic. One of my important roles, through public speaking and social media, has been to help educate the community on safe practices to prevent the spread of the disease including wearing masks and hand hygiene. Keeping our patients, employees, providers and visitors safe has been my highest priority.

BUSINESS PHILOSOPHIES

Providing a clearly defined framework and developing an intentional culture that promotes the values of the organization are paramount to business success. Our framework is focuesed on the delivery of patient centered, family sensitive care to the community that we serve. Our most important value is compassion and this drives the culture of the hospital.

My priority as the leader of the organization is to drive rapid quality improvement and provide for patient safety. This is accomplished by choosing, developing and aligning a leadership team capable of transformational tasks, and holding this team accountable for exceptional performance.

FAVORITE SPORT

I love any sports involving water, although my kids will tell you that this is limited to sports where I don’t get my hair wet. I enjoy house boating, waterskiing and have recently taken up stand-up paddle boarding. I’m the proud owner of my own pink stand up paddleboard now.

GOALS

To continue to follow the Lord’s path for my life and to enjoy as much time as I possibly can with my beautiful husband, children and grandchildren.

MENTORS

My parents have been wonderful mentors for me my entire life. Their passion for adventure, love for one another, and focus on faith has served as guiding principles. Throughout the many challenges in their lives, they have shared through example that life is not waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning to dance in the rain.

FAVORITE READING

I enjoy legal intrigue by John Grisham, heart-wrenching love stories by Nicholas Sparks and Southern fiction by Pat Conroy. “Prince of Tides” by Pat Conroy is a great summer read.

RESUME

I attained a Bachelor’s degree in nursing from Cal State Dominguez Hills and enjoyed working as a Registered Nurse in the specialty field of Oncology. I went back to school while raising my family and attained my MBA from Webster University where I was recognized as valedicto-rian in my graduating class. I progressed through my health care career to executive level positions including Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Oper-ating Officer. I now serve as the Chief Executive Officer for Temecula Valley Hospital.

BIRTHPLACE

I’m a native Californian and was born at Hemet hospital.