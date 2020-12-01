2020 Gift Ideas for Business and Home Use

Once again, the market is flooded with tech gifts and gadgets for the holiday season. However, whether working from home or the office, gifts that can be used for both business and personal use make the decision-making process easier. To get started, here are few ideas and their applications.

Mini- Photo Printers – These have been around for a few years but technology and quality has improved. Initial devices had limited use but now for example requirements such as the need to secure facilities with photo ids, temporary badges can be quickly created. They may also provide a photographic hardcopy timeline of a product being manufactured for the buyer. A mini-printer can be right for any application which needs a picture on your phone printed immediately.

Smart Theatre Projectors – For a number of years it’s been great fun to put on a neighborhood outdoor movie night with one of these. But newer and smaller HD projectors will play your latest marketing video or commercial within your store allowing potential consumers to see your product in action.

Bluetooth Speakers – They’ve been on Christmas lists for a while but continued development makes them useful in environments providing background music to shop, dine outside or keep your customers relaxed while waiting for their turn in line. Easily relocatable waterproof speakers with no wires to run allow exposure to the elements without worry of damage.

Smart Controlled Devices – This technology field has continued to expand so that one can set up their own security system at a business or home and monitor from a smartphone. Control lights, door locks, cameras, and temperature to name a few giving peace of mind that the building has been properly secured.

Wireless Headsets and Earbuds – With longer battery life and comfort levels these devices are an excellent tool where communication between employees is essential. Many restaurants with drive-thru and curbside delivery use them today to coordinate employee movement and prevent unnecessary steps. But other applications are waiting to be discovered where finding that one employee quickly is essential.

New High-Speed Routers – Businesses operating from home can find themselves in competition with school work, gaming, and entertainment streaming. These new devices can work at 5G speeds to handle more traffic than ever. Everyone both family and business will benefit from this performance upgrade.

Happy Shopping.

Ted Saul is a business coach that assists with Business Plans and Project Management. He holds a master certificate in project management and has earned his MBA from Regis University. Ted can be reached on LinkedIn, TedS787 on Twitter, or emailing TedSaulBiz@gmail.com.