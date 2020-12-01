New Legislative Session

The Legislature will open on December 7th with the swearing in of all members and start the 2021-2022 session. Though a few bills are likely to introduced, the day is largely ceremonial, and the new session will begin in earnest on January 6th.

Next year my priorities will continue to be on the needs of this region. We must ensure that we have sufficient resources and response to disasters like COVID and prevention of wildfires, that we have a secure, reliable water supply for people and agriculture alike, that our education system is funded with operational certainty for students and parents, that people can access health care easier, and that our increasingly overcrowded highways are modernized and upgraded.

The pandemic’s economic fallout has been catastrophic for thousands of people and for California’s overall economy. With businesses closing and thousands losing their jobs it is critical the state fixes the EDD, DMV, and other failures. With that in mind, I will support policies that help small businesses and job creation to get the economy moving again. Needless to say, a faltering economy results in fewer tax dollars. Meeting the responsibilities of government will be extremely challenging with the tight state budget. But we must take a close look at our priorities to put necessities above desires.

In Sacramento, we may disagree on many issues, but there is much we agree on. Healthcare, education, wildfires, water and power infrastructure, and our economic distress – none of these is political which creates the need for bi-partisan solutions.

As the new session begins, I will continue to work with my colleagues from both parties as we tackle the enormous challenges facing California. I am humbled by the support I received from the district November 3rd, and I look forward to continuing to serve you in Sacramento.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.