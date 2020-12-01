Temecula Valley Museum Announces Winning Entries from 13th Annual Ralph Love Plein Air Competition

The Temecula Valley, with beautiful scenery and a quaint Old Town, was the perfect inspiration for artists participating in the 13th Annual Ralph Love Plein Air Competition. Local artists were invited by the City of Temecula.

Community Services Department to spend one-week painting works of art inspired by local scenes. Nine participating artists submitted original art works for a chance to win a prize in the 13th Annual Plein Air Competition. This competition is held annually in honor of renowned Temecula artist Ralph Love (pictured at left).

The anonymous, unsigned pieces were judged at the Temecula Valley Museum by esteemed judges.

Geoffrey Allen (Best of Show 2019 Winner)

Bonnie Martland (artist and former art teacher at Temecula Unified School District)

Fred Lamb (Fred Lamb Graphic Design and former art gallery owner)

Tony Moromarco (artist, instructor, and owner of Bigfoot Graphics)

Eric Levine (Community Services Commission Chair)

Dale Borgeson (Community Services Commissioner) and special guest judge

Evelyn Norris (the late Ralph Love’s daughter). Scorecards were carefully tabulated to determine the winners.

Eighteen artists participated for 2020, submitting 45 stunning pieces of artwork, in mediums ranging from oil, watercolor, and mixed media. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to hold the Awards Ceremony, however, the original artwork can be viewed online any time on the TemeculaValleyMuseum.org website.