Dear Third District Resident

There is no doubt that many of us will count 2020 as one of the hardest years of our lives. Many have lost family members. Others have lost their livelihoods. And our kids have lost many of their traditional childhood experiences.

Now that our most cherished holidays are upon us, most of us can’t help but to think of the quality time we’d like to spend with our families.

We ask that you make sacrifices this year to keep one another safe so that we can celebrate life with our families in 2021. Remember to stay home as often as you can and wear your mask and practice social distancing when you go out in public.

Thank you for all that you do to make Riverside County a special place to live.

Sincere regards, Chuck Washington

The Riverside County Third District Supervisor’s Office is working remotely to answer constituent questions about property taxes, COVID-19 restrictions and testing, social-service benefits and other County-related matters. Staff members are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call 951-955-1030 or send an email to d3email@rivco.org, and someone will be in touch with you promptly. You may also visit our Facebook and Instagram pages (@supervisorchuckwashington) and Twitter page (@SupWashington).