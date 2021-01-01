I Need to Talk with Someone

While this world has been dealing with a global pandemic, I am sure you have been touched by it in one way or another. As a Mental Health and Drug & Alcohol Therapist I see the effects of it every day in one fashion or another. It may seem like there is no hope. How are we supposed to move on when we just cannot seem to get a break from the moment? Please allow someone in my profession to offer hope when it seems to be no hope, let us help you see further when it does not seem possible, help you somewhat understand when you just cannot comprehend, and be your rock in times of struggle or grief.

If you experience any of the following emotions or feelings to the extent that they interfere with life, therapy may help you reduce their effects. I hope this will be an encouragement to you today.

Overwhelm. You might feel like you have too many things to do or too many issues to cope with. You might feel like you cannot rest or even breathe. Stress and overwhelm can lead to serious physical health concerns. Fatigue. Agoraphobia.This physical symptom often results from or accompanies mental health issues. It can indicate depression. Fatigue can cause you to sleep more than usual or have trouble getting out of bed in the morning. Disproportionate rage, anger, or resentment.Everyone feels angry at times. Even passing rage is not necessarily harmful. Seeking support to deal with these feelings may be a good idea when they don’t pass, are extreme compared to the situation, or if they lead you to take violent or potentially harmful actions. Agoraphobia. People with agoraphobia fear being in places where they might experience panic attacks or become trapped. Some people may become unable to leave their houses. Anxious or intrusive thoughts. It’s normal to worry about things from time to time, but when worry takes up a significant part of your day or causes physical symptoms, therapy can help you deal with it. Apathy. Losing interest in usual activities, the world around you, or life in general can indicate mental health issues like depression or anxiety. Hopelessness. Losing hope or motivation, or feeling as if you have no future, can indicate depression or another mental health condition. Feeling hopeless from time to time, especially after a period of difficulty, is not uncommon. But when it persists, it may lead to thoughts of suicide. Social withdrawal. Many people feel better when they can spend at least some time alone. Introverted people may need even more time alone than others. But if you feel distressed around others or fear being with other people, therapy can help you understand and deal with these feelings

Dr. Matthew Taylor, MHRT, AODC, CBT, Taylormade Counseling & Consulting