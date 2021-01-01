Powerstone’s Tim Peckham Elected to the Greater Inland Empire Chapter of Cal. He will operate from Powerstone’s New Office in Temecula.

Temecula Office is Powerstone’s 6th in California. A Complete Team will work from the Office Scheduled to Open in January.

Powerstone Property Management Inc. a full-service property management firm, today announced that Tim Peckham, PCAM, CCAM-LS, CMCA, AMS, CAMEx, has been elected to join the board of the Inland Empire Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI). Additionally, it was announced that Mr. Peckham, Director of Community Management, will be located in Powerstone’s new IE office in Temecula.

Powerstone’s CEO, Rene’ Decker stated: “I’m very excited for Tim to be on the local CAI board, it’s a great organization. I’m sure that Tim, with his many years of experience, will be a great asset.” He adds: “I’m also happy to announce that Tim will join the team at our new office in Temecula. Powerstone has been active in the Inland Empire for some time and opening the office was needed in order to continue to provide exceptional service to our clients. It simply made good business sense.”

Powerstone has significantly grown over the last few years and one key strategy has been to open service offices in areas where the company can have a local presence, be involved in the community and be closer to their clients. Chief Client Officer Kendrah Kay says: “We’ve made a deliberate effort to constantly review and upgrade the quality of our service. Because we maintain such a high-quality level, Clients continue to stay with us and that makes it easier to grow.” She adds: “Our branch office system reinforces our commitment to the communities we serve. Our being responsive, proactive and present increases our client satisfaction tremendously.”

The other offices include: The Bay Area, Coachella Valley, North Orange County, San Diego, and the headquarters in Irvine. The Temecula office is located at 27450 Ynez Road, Suite 307, Temecula, CA 92591 For more information please use the following contact information: Direct: 951-823-1020 / Main: 951-823-1011 / Fax: 949-716-3999.