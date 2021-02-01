Time to Update IT? Consider This.

A growing business will need to update their IT systems eventually. Most will look at what compute, storage and network resources are required to operate the business efficiently. Compute covers the processing end that is comprised of laptops, desktops, mobile devices along with back end servers. Storage includes anything from a local hard drive to a remote data farm for storing and maintaining key information both current and historical. Networking devices connect it together and may include both internal networks and connecting to the internet. The correct switches and routers need to be in place and maintained ensuring access for both employees and customers.

Consider this when researching new technology. It’s important to understand how the new equipment stands up against three key IT concepts; Scalability, Redundancy and Environmental Footprint. For example, scalability looks at how easily and quickly additional compute power can be added in case of sudden growth. This may mean deployment of additional individual workstations or expanding the use of mobile devices.

Applying scalability to storage considers how quickly additional space can be added with the least amount of service interruption. If the business were to suddenly see large growth in traffic to its website, networks must be easily updatable to handled increased demand.

Large corporations rely on redundant environments to ensure their business is available 24x7x365. Whether manufacturing goods, providing online services or selling a product, the world-wide marketplace means someone may need to access data from your business at any time. Redundant storage arrays, servers and networking equipment ensure that if one piece of hardware fails, another takes its place seamlessly. Each business owner large or small has to decide how much downtime they can risk and purchase accordingly.

Finally, environmental footprint. Technology manufacturers today put a great deal of effort into reducing the amount of power required for their compute, storage and network devices. Purchasing the most efficient for you IT strategy not only shows environmental responsibility but can also improve your bottom line. The expense of power and cooling can be one of the highest on the P&L so finding the best solution that matches your IT environment needs is key.

There are other factors to consider but let these three be your guide in getting started. What it cost now in research will be a good investment by proper purchases for the future.

Ted Saul is a business coach that assists with Business Plans and Project Management. He holds a master certificate in project management and has earned his MBA from Regis University. Ted can be reached on LinkedIn, TedS787 on Twitter or emailing TedSaulBiz@gmail.com.