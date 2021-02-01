EVMWD Offers Hot Water Recirculating System Rebate

Elsinore Municipal Valley Water District’s (EVMWD) Hot Water Recirculating System rebate provides a simple solution for its residential customers to save water by allowing hot water to be instantly available at the tap and eliminating the need for water to run down the drain while waiting for it to warm.

“This program allows our customers to quickly and easily save water, said Water Use Efficiency Specialist Haley Munson. “On average each home saves 4,500 gallons of water per year – enough water to fill five football fields.”

It is connected to a customer’s main water supply via their water heater. Water is continually introduced to the system as water is used through home fixtures, including faucets, showers and washing machines. The cold water that would normally go directly down the drain is recycled back to the heater through a dedicated pipeline to be reheated and ready for later use.

About the Hot Water Recirculating System Rebate Program:

Visit evmwd.com/who-we-are/water-efficiency for full detail and to fill out an application.

Fill out the online application (preferred) or download and fill out an application and mail it back to the District.

Rebate only applies to newly installed hot water recirculating systems.

Rebate amount is up to $175 for one system. Tax is not included.

EVMWD will review applications and contact customers once approved.

Applicants must be a customer of EVMWD and systems must be purchased and installed between 7/1/2020 and 6/30/2021.

Funds are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are no longer available.

In addition to these rebate programs, EVMWD offers its customers several other rebates to help them maximize water savings, including rebates for turf replacement, sprinkler nozzles, weather based controllers, toilets, washers and dryers and more.

This program is funded through a cost-share effort with Western Municipal Water District.

EVMWD provides service to more than 140,000 water, wastewater and agricultural customers in a 96-square mile service area in western Riverside County. EVMWD is a sub-agency of Western Municipal Water District and a member agency of California’s largest water wholesaler, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

For more information, contact EVMWD’s Water Use Efficiency Specialist Haley Munson at (951) 674-3146, ext. 8247, or hmunson@evmwd.net.