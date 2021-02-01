Digifest Temecula’s 5th Year in the Making

It’s that time of year again where JDS Creative Academy amps up the brainstorming, starts to secure locations, books the line-up and calls for creatives from all over the world to submit their best work into their unique competition, festival and conference, DigiFest Temecula.

DigiFest Temecula, now in its fifth year, was designed to bring innovation together from talent of all levels, honoring creativity in several medium formats, as well as being a place for like-minded entertainment and digital media industry individuals to have a sense of community in the beautiful Temecula Valley of Riverside County.

DigiFest 2020 transitioned into a virtual-live streamed event, DigiDay, which was a jam-packed day full of all that DigiFest has to offer. DigiDay had a stacked panel of industry professionals, LIVE entertainment from Kanan Road, and a guest appearance from Teddy Lane Jr. who provided some belly-aching laughs. This virtual-live aspect will continue to be a part of DigiFest in some capacity for future DigiFest to come.

DigiFest and JDS Creative Academy are determined to not let the current pandemic stop the community from celebrating all things digital, as they are busy creating and producing DigiFest Temecula 2021, scheduled for April 16, 17 & 18, 2021. This event will take place virtually, accompanied by some in-person socially-distant activities such as drive-in screenings and other outdoor entertainment and presentations.

Whether you are a creator or just someone who enjoys the arts, and you’re looking for a place to experience digital media in many creative and artistic forms, DigiFest 2021 is for you! Those many forms include video, fine art, illustration, photography, animation, music, podcasts, website design and gaming entries. Two new categories that will be added to DigiFest this year include acting and scriptwriting. Digifesttemecula.org is a great place to see all the categories and types of work the competition accepts, as well as rules and terms for entries. The festival aims to offer a place for all to have an opportunity and have an inclusive experience. Speaking of inclusivity, this year the festival will also feature a category to appreciate artistic expressions from people with different disabilities and backgrounds.

Entertainment aside, the festival is a place to learn about industry advancements, how to pursue a career in the industry, and how to incorporate digital arts into the economic culture. The purpose of the event is to inspire the community to be creative and encourage investment in passions and ideas!

DigiFest can’t wait to see all the creative submissions. Whether they are quarantine projects, your first project or something you have been working on for years, put it out there for a chance to win a Digi! Early submissions are open until February 10, 2021 and the late entry deadline is March 22, 2021. Submissions are accepted on digifesttemecula.org as well as on FilmFreeway.com.

Be a part of Temecula’s only digital-media festival, whether you submit your own work or admire the creativity of others. The beauty of our evolving technical world is the ability to share across different platforms from the most distant places. So, whether you join in virtually or attend in person, DigiFest Temecula looks forward to another digital extravaganza! Like Albert Einstein said, “Creativity is contagious, pass it on.”