Celebrating Rotarians Nominated for Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce Awards

They say the busiest people are the ones you call when you want to get something done. This is evident in the list of Temecula Rotarians that are included in this year’s Temecula Chamber of Commerce award nominations. These busy business owners not only excel in their profession enough for their peers to take notice and nominate them, they also actively give back to our community with their time, treasure and talent through Rotary.

Congratulations to these outstanding Rotarians that go above and beyond in all they do!

2020 Bronze Business of the Year Nominees

Clear Blue Promotions

Tina M. Gottlieb

2020 Sterling Business of the Year Nominees

Home Perfect Restoration

2020 Gold Business of the Year Nominees

Chick-Fil-A

2020 Platinum Business of the Year Nominees

Milgard Manufacturing

2020 Ruby Charitable Organization of the Year Nominee

Rotary Club of Temecula

(Old Town Rotary Club was Nominated as well!)

2020 Emerald Charitable Organization of the Year Nominee

Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center

Citizen of the Year Nominees

Craig Davis

Vickie Walker

The Rotary Club of Temecula is over 100 members strong and has served the Temecula Valley since 1975. Fourteen years before Temecula became a city!! The Rotary Club of Temecula members have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars, tens of thousands of volunteer hours, and priceless mentorship and leadership into our community for over 45 years.

“I am humbled and proud to be part of the Rotary Club of Temecula and Rotary International,” stated President Judy Zulfiqar. “I am awed by what our members have been able to accomplish in our local community and around the world!”

The Rotary Club of Temecula is part of Rotary District 5330 which is comprised of 63 clubs in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and part of Rotary International which has 35,000 clubs and 1.22 million Rotarians around the world. A world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

If you are interested in learning more about Rotary or attending one of our weekly meetings please visit our website http://rotarycluboftemecula.com/, email our membership director, Julie Ngo, at julie@sfjulie.com, or call Judy Zulfiqar at 951-434-4630.