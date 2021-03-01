Mayor Unveils 2021 Theme “Temecula Cares”

Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards chose National Random Acts of Kindness Day to announce “Temecula Cares” as the 2021 theme for the City of Temecula.

Mayor Edwards states, “Temecula is known for the welcoming and generous attitude demonstrated every day of the year by our residents and businesses. In 2021, we are shining a spotlight on the many ways that simple acts of kindness lift spirits and build a stronger community.” Mayor Edwards adds, “Even the smallest gesture, like holding the door for someone or paying a compliment can improve someone’s day. Making a conscious decision to be kind can positively affect the life of the giver, the receiver and the community over time. Let it begin with me.”

In 2021, the City will be highlighting the many ways that “Temecula Cares” through City programs and practices. This will include a Remembrance of Life at the Temecula Duck Pond. As a more permanent memorial is being planned, white flags will be displayed at the Duck Pond; each representing a life tragically taken during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Temecula residents may request a customized flag to memorialize loved ones who embraced Temecula as their final home, or those who died elsewhere. In addition, each white flag without inscription will represent a resident who graced the City of Temecula as their last home on earth. More information can be found at TemeculaCA.gov/Remembrance.

Mayor Edwards says, “Like the rest of the world, our close-knit community has endured one of the most difficult periods in world history. Now, Temecula will wrap its arms around those who have suffered tragic loss. And as we stand together at the summit of this sad era, we look cautiously down across the Valley as Temecula rises from the mist. This is the time to remember our loved ones and to honor their memory by stepping into the future with kindness and determination in our hearts. It must begin with me.”

Because Temecula Cares, an official 2021 logo has been developed for use by businesses and residents who wish to share and promote kindness with family and friends. Additionally, the City encourages the community to go one step further in 2021 by sharing and posting about simple acts of kindness given, received or witnessed using #TemeculaCares or #LetItBeginWithMe to inspire others to find ways to be kind and caring.