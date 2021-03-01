Riverside County’s Adjusted Case Rate for New COVID-19

Cases dropped below a threshold that will allow transitional kindergarten through sixth grade education to reopen in accordance with the state’s framework.

Recently marked the milestone for Riverside County’s adjusted countywide daily COVID-19 cases of less than 25 per 100,000 residents. In accordance with the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) reopening framework and, as Riverside County remains in the state’s purple tier, county schools and districts with approved COVID-19 prevention plans and checklists may reopen for the transitional kindergarten classrooms through sixth grade education.

Four school districts already have safety-plan approvals from the county and state approval is anticipated. One of those school districts, Murrieta Valley Unified School District, is in the Third District. The other three are Corona-Norco Unified School District, the Palo Verde Valley Unified School District and Desert Sands Unified School District.

Parents within these districts should check with their school or district for more information on returning to in-person learning.

A county schools team continues to review other districts’ safety plans expeditiously along with state review. Schools previously open for transitional kindergarten through sixth grade education under the earlier waiver process remain in operation, as do those schools that opened for all grade levels during the county’s brief period in the state’s red tier framework.

To see the state’s guidelines for reopening schools, visit https://bit.ly/3u573uy.

Sincere regards, Chuck Washington