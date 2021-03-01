Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center Phase 1 Completion

by Kim Gerrish

After two and half years of construction, a lot of blood, sweat and tears, Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center is proud to announce the completion of phase one of their Center. Michelle’s Place purchased their forever home in June of 2018. It was a 10,000 sq. ft. shell of a building. Staff and volunteers moved into one portion of the building while construction started on the other portion.

While under construction, Michelle’s Place continued serving cancer patients, expanded their resources to serve all cancers and launched a massive fundraising campaign to build the regions first cancer resource center.

Phase one includes the completion of a Reiki room, the Creative Space that will house the expressive art class, future cooking classes and other creative events. The new construction also houses staff offices, a fitting room, new bathrooms and a spacious workroom.

Phase two is now under construction! Demolition of the old space began the first of the year and Michelle’s Place hopes to start construction on the space in early February. This space will include a new fitting room for wigs and prosthesis, the volunteer welcome station, multipurpose room and patient navigator offices.

Upon completion of phase two, Michelle’s Place will open the regions only cancer resource center serving families facing cancer. Michelle’s Place looks forward to the day when they can offer multiple classes, support groups, yoga and much more.

The Center is currently open by appointment for wigs, prosthesis and patient navigation services. All support groups and classes are hosted virtually.

Visit www.michellesplace.org for meeting dates and times. Call 951-699-5455 from 9-3:30, M-F to make an appointment.

If you or someone you know would like to help Michelle’s Place reach their fundraising goal to build the second phase of the building, please contact Kim Gerrish, 951-699-5455.