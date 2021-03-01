Resolution Praising Covid-19 Vaccination

Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-42) announced he has introduced a House Resolution, H.Res.123, expressing appreciation and recognition for the scientific, medical, and pharmaceutical community in the historic development of the COVID-19 vaccine in record time.

“The ongoing pandemic has been the deadliest and most significant health crisis our country has faced in more than a century,” said Rep. Calvert. “Thanks to an unprecedented effort by the scientific community to develop a safe and effective vaccine, Americans willing to step forward in test trials, and Operation Warp Speed facilitating the process, Americans began receiving COVID vaccines less than a year after the virus first appeared in our country. Not only will this historic effort save lives, but it will allow us to further reopen our economy and resume our lives in a safe manner. As I said from the start of the pandemic, although the virus did not start here, it will end here due to the hard-work, ingenuity, and selfless dedication of our scientific, medical and pharmaceutical communities. I join all Americans in expressing my gratitude and praise for everyone involved with making COVID vaccines a reality.”

Below is the text of the House Resolution introduced by Rep. Calvert:

Expressing appreciation and recognition for the scientific, medical, and pharmaceutical community in the historic development of the COVID-19 vaccine in record time.

Whereas, the COVID-19 pandemic originated in Wuhan, China, on December 31st, 2019.

Whereas COVID–19 has taken the lives of over 2 million individuals worldwide and over 475,000 Americans

Whereas, on May 15, 2020, the Trump Administration initiated Operation Warp Speed, which was formed to encourage public-private partnerships to streamline the development and approval of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Whereas, under the leadership of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, Chief Advisor Dr. Moncef Slaoui, and General Gustave F. Perna, Operation Warp Speed accelerated the development of the COVID-19 vaccine while maintaining world-class standards of safety and efficacy.

Whereas, thanks to the tireless work of the scientific community and tens of thousands of dedicated Americans who participated in the vaccination trials, on December 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization for a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19.

Whereas, just one month after approval, pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna collectively have distributed 41,411,550 COVID-19 vaccine doses across the United States.

Whereas due to the outstanding work of these pharmaceutical companies and the safe and expedient regulatory approvals facilitated by Operation Warp Speed, as of early February 2021, 32,867,213 Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID–19 vaccine; and

Whereas the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has allowed our Nation to combat the virus, begin the healing process, and move closer to a full reopening of our nation’s economy.

Resolved, That the House of Representatives recognizes and thanks the scientific, medical and pharmaceutical community for their vital contributions to this country and are grateful for their leadership and efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic.