Murrieta City Manager Receives Ethical Hero Award

Murrieta City Manager Kim Summers has earned a 2020 Ethical Hero Award from the California Affiliation of the International City Management Association (Cal-ICMA). This esteemed award recognizes her deep commitment to the local government profession with dignity, honor, integrity, and adherence to high ethical standards.

Each year, ICMA selects a single Ethical Hero from among their membership, seeking a leader who has gone above-and-beyond to display the highest level of professionalism and integrity in their day-to-day practice.

Through her work for the City of Murrieta, Summers has led the efforts to prioritize ethical practices in City policies and programs, with a strong focus on staff development and organizational leadership. This work includes projects addressing financial transparency, values, and inclusion.

The City’s financial transparency portal shines a light on budgeting and expenditures, enabling residents to check-in on their tax dollars at work by visiting www.MurrietaCa.gov/transparency. The portal is updated quarterly. In addition to financial information, visitors can view a wide range of department data and Measure T-specific reports.

Summers launched the City’s first Organizational Values Initiative, an employee-driven reflection on values essential for high-quality municipal services. Integrity, Public Service, Professionalism, Teamwork, and Leadership now serve as guideposts for City operations.

A new City employee group is helping to elevate this work to the next level. The AIDE Team (acceptance, inclusion, diversity, and equity) empowers City employees and leadership to identify strengths and challenges and amplify a positive workplace culture.

“Kim leads by example,” explains Murrieta Mayor Scott Vinton. “It’s who she is as a City Manager and an individual, and we are a stronger organization because of it. Whether we are launching a new program, addressing a crisis, or managing day-to-day operations, Kim deeply values openness, connection, and integrity. This type of leadership comes from within, and I cannot think of a more worthy recipient for this honor.”