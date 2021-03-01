Customer Rebates for Rain Barrels, Cistern and Moisture Sensors

Elsinore Municipal Valley Water District’s (EVMWD) is offering its residential customers rebates for rain barrels, cisterns, and soil moisture sensors.

“Using rain barrels, cisterns and moisture sensors make saving water outdoors easy, said Water Use Efficiency Specialist Haley Munson. “Rain barrels and cisterns are also smart ways for our customers to supplement outdoor irrigation for their garden in order to keep their water bills as low as possible.”

Collecting and re-using rainwater for lawns and gardens minimizes the amount of water flowing to storm drains, sewer systems and local waterways. When it comes to gardens, plants prefer rainwater because it is free of chemicals, such as chlorine and fluoride.

In addition, soil moisture sensors serve a vital role in eliminating overwatering by optimizing the amount of water in the soil while keeping outdoor landscapes healthy and thriving. Studies have shown that using soil moisture sensors often result in 40 percent of water savings.

About the Rain Barrels, Cisterns and Moisture Sensor Rebate Programs:

Visit www.evmwd.com/conservation for full detail and to fill out an application

Rain barrel rebates start at $35 per barrel (up to two barrels)

Cistern rebates range from $250 to $350 (based on gallon capacity)

Soil moisture sensor system rebates start at $80 per controller for less than one acre of landscape; $35 per controller for more than 1 acre

Funds are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are no longer available.

In addition to these rebate programs, EVMWD offers its customers several other rebates to help them maximize water savings, including rebates for turf replacement, sprinkler nozzles, weather-based controllers, toilets, washers, and dryers and more. This program is funded in partnership with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.