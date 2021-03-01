Safeguard Your Business and Employees

You pride yourself on operating a safe, secure work environment where your employees can perform to the best of their ability while helping your business grow. Even in the most ideal circumstances, the reality is that accidents and illness still happen. This is especially true in the pandemic world we currently live in. A slip and fall at a restaurant resulting in broken bones, an equipment malfunction at a construction site causing eye injury, a positive Covid19 test which causes your employee to miss significant work, and your business caught shorthanded —it could be any number of things.

Upon the unexpected, it’s essential that your employees’ medical needs are quickly addressed so they can return to work as fast as possible. And that’s exactly what Professional agent/broker can help you do. A professional can help you create a tailored, multi-covered solution, including Workers’ Compensation Insurance that meets the specific needs of your business.

Under the workers’ compensation system, employers are required to purchase insurance that provides benefits to employees who suffer work-related injuries and illnesses. The system strikes a compromise between employers and employees: Employees get benefits regardless of who was at fault. In return, employers get protection from lawsuits by injured employees seeking money damages for pain and suffering or mental anguish.

What Are an Employer’s Responsibilities for Workers’ Compensation?

Employers have a number of obligations under the workers’ compensation system. If these requirements are not met, employers can be fined and injured employees may be able to sue an employer in court.

Employers must post required notices in a convenient location frequented by employees during working hours. The notices or posters contain important information about employees’ rights and:

Provide the name of the company’s workers’ compensation carrier, or the fact that the employer is self-insured, as well as who is responsible for claims adjustment

State that injured workers have the right to receive medical treatment and to select or change treating doctors, and

Give details about available workers’ compensation benefits.Employers must also notify new hires of the above information.

Reduce costs, injuries and losses

Major insurance carriers are constantly working to reduce rising Workers’ Compensation costs and its complete medical and disability management program can do just that for your unique business. Offering managed care, education and other customized services to help control your Workers’ Compensation premiums, this program includes:

An extensive Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) Network of clinics, physicians and hospitals committed to excellent treatment as well as managing costs.

Expert review of treatment plans, need for hospital admissions, billing accuracy and potential fraud.

Early Return-to-Work Programs bringing employees back on the job as soon as possible, saving you money in temporary disability payments and retraining costs.

Provision of educational materials designed to educate employees on Workers’ Compensation safety programs.

Claim Services offering 24/7 online claim filing to ensure that businesses operating around-the-clock don’t lose valuable time between filing a claim and the resolution.

Lastly, another valuable addition to its Workers’ Compensation coverage is in the form of Loss Control Services. These services help your employees by identifying workplace hazards, such as a faulty electrical wire in the kitchen, providing a safe environment for employees. The safety and loss prevention materials include tips on how to reduce slip and fall accidents in restaurants, ladder safety tips and how to prevent back injuries.

