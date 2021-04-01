Temecula Establishes Dedicated Policing Team in Old Town

As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, the City of Temecula in partnership with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is implementing enhancements to law enforcement in Old Town Temecula to provide added engagement with business owners, employees, visitors and residents similar to downtown “metro policing teams.”

Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards states, “The popularity of Old Town continues with its beautifully staged street-side dining and unique shops. Adding specialized deputies to build strong relationships and become part of the Old Town culture will add another positive element to this historic area’s overall charm and unique small-town feeling.”

Mayor Edwards notes “Strengthening bonds between our deputies, business owners and visitors will make Old Town even more welcoming and special.” The Old Town Policing Team will be based at the City Hall sub-station, and highly visible on foot, bicycle and motorcycle.

The dedicated team includes:

6 Deputy Sheriffs

2 Traffic Enforcement Deputies (on motorcycles)

1 Supervisor (Sergeant)

1 Community Services Officer

1 Investigator

Team Mission:

Build strong relationships with business owners and managers

Engage in positive interactions with Old Town visitors and residents

Provide an enhanced level of service to visitors, residents and businesses

Enforce a Zero-tolerance focus on criminal activity in and around Old Town

Temecula Captain Zach Hall states, “The Old Town Policing Team will be robust, fully supported, highly engaged and very skilled. The value of assigning a dedicated team, where the same deputies are assigned to patrol Old Town in a consistent and sustainable fashion, will improve enforcement efforts and enhance our relationships with people who live, work, or visit the area.

The deployment of this new policing team will further serve to support our family friendly and vibrant downtown. This team will exemplify Sheriff Chad Bianco’s ethos of ‘Service above Self’ as they carry out their daily duties serving our residents and visitors.”