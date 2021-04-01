Murrieta City Manager Kim Summers Honored as the 67th District ‘Woman of the Year’

Assemblymember, Kelly Seyarto, of Murrieta is proud to honor Kim Summers, City Manager of Murrieta, as the 2021 Woman of the Year for the 67th Assembly District.

Every March, in celebration of Women’s History Month, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus invites State Senators and Assemblymembers to select an outstanding woman from their district to recognize for her significant contributions to her community.

“The moment I heard about this award, I immediately thought of Kim Summers,” said Assemblymember Seyarto. “As the City Manager for Murrieta, she has earned a stellar reputation of being an engaged and professional leader with a hands-on approach who has built a culture of transparency, integrity, and commitment to ethics. It is my privilege to be given this opportunity to highlight her hard work and accomplishments, and to thank her for her public service.”

Kim Summers has served as the Murrieta City Manager since 2017. She has played key roles in budget preparation, strategic planning, community outreach, policy formation, labor relations, employee development, and customer service initiatives. Her leadership has strengthened programs in public safety, parks and recreation, library services, environmental issues, and economic development. She also successfully navigated the city through the pandemic, keeping city workers and the community safe, and Murrieta financially secure.

Summers was recently elected as a representative to the League of California Cities City Managers Department At‐Large and was awarded the “Ethical Hero Award” from California Affiliation of the International City Management Association (Cal-ICMA). She holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications.

Traditionally the Women of the Year are invited to Sacramento for a formal recognition ceremony on the Assembly floor, but pandemic restrictions have altered the celebrations. During the March 2nd Murrieta City Council Meeting, Assemblymember Seyarto surprised City Manager Summers with this honor and presented her with an Assembly Resolution and award from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus.