Tammy Wilson Celebrates 30 Years at Oak Grove Center

Oak Grove Center is excited to celebrate Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tammy Wilson’s, 30th year of service.

As CEO, Ms. Wilson is responsible for leading Oak Grove’s operations, supervising the management team, and providing leadership to over 350 staff members, as well as the special needs youth targeted by the organization. Additionally, she is responsible for maintaining and ensuring the quality of care related to all Oak Grove Center licenses and accreditations, including Joint Commission (JCAH) and Western Association of Schools (WASC).

Through her tenure at Oak Grove, Ms. Wilson has led the charge for community outreach and extensive networking through grassroots campaigns to bring to life Oak Grove Center’s vision: to be the premier treatment center that successfully prepares youth for healthy, productive and responsible lives.

When Tammy became the CEO I 2005 she began fundraising for enrichment programs such as Sports/Recreation followed by an Arts Program. Within the last 8 years, Tammy has led major initiatives, including opening a new gym and several multipurpose rooms including an occupational-play therapy room and art-music room, relocating and rehabilitating Oak Grove at the Ranch to a new home in Perris.

She and the Oak Grove team have increased Wraparound and Autism Services and added THRIVE, an Independent Living Program for foster youth throughout Riverside County at 7 different locations although now remotely Most recently, Tammy opened Culinary Creations, a full-service bakery located in Old Town Temecula, that is the culmination of the vocational culinary program.

Tammy joined Oak Grove as their Program Director and then served as Clinical Director, Intake Director and had oversight of all programs and operations. During her tenure as CEO, Oak Grove Center has expanded from 190 employees to a staff of 375, while securing the requisite funding to grow the organization’s operating budget from $500,000 to over $ 20 million.

Oak Grove Center is a nonprofit residential, educational and treatment Center (with multiple campuses) for children throughout California with psychological, emotional and behavioral problems and special needs. Oak Grove Center’s mission is to rebuild the lives of at-risk children and their families through educating, healing, restoring relationships, building character and instilling hope.