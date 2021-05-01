Motorcycle Brand KTM to Develop New 20-Acre Campus in Murrieta

Motorcycle Brand KTM to Develop New 20-Acre North American HQ Campus in Murrieta

KTM North America, Inc. (KTM NA), leading producer of high-performance street and off-road motorcycles, is set to move forward with the development of its all-new North American corporate headquarters, a corporate campus situated at the northeast corner of Winchester and Borel roads. The 20-acre project is set to initially include three buildings with over 150,000 square feet of technical, office, warehouse and racing departments.

The development is part of KTM’s commitment to growing the sport of motorcycling through continuous investment in infrastructure, research and development, technical training and continuing education for the company’s class-leading products and technology. KTM NA currently employs more than 250 employees nationwide and is continuing to grow.

Located just off Winchester Road, approximately 1.3 miles north of the intersection of Murrieta Hot Springs Road, the development is adjacent to the French Valley Airport and shares 56-acres of available land to the east. Just one block south of the development sits RD Field, KTM NA’s state-of-the-art private motorsports facility equipped with two supercross-style dirt tracks, two extreme off-road courses and a trials competition section for the purpose of product testing and athlete training.

With global headquarters based in Mattighofen, Austria, KTM is Europe’s leading high-performance street and off-road sport motorcycle manufacturer that has been an active player in the North American market since 1967. For over 40 years, KTM NA has continued to invest in growing within the U.S., with a network of over 700 independently owned small business across North America.

On a local level, KTM NA has brought hundreds of new jobs to the Temecula Valley area as it has seen exponential growth over the last decade, growing from 30 employees in 2009 to over 150 world-class employees this year, with future growth on the horizon. Additionally, the company generates millions of dollars annually in local economic revenue through established partnerships with local businesses and vendors within the community, specifically in the hospitality, marketing and service industries.

The North American corporate headquarters project is set to break ground in August 2021.