Rancho Water Announces Selection of Robert Grantham as General Manager

The Rancho California Water District (Rancho Water) Board of Directors announced at their March 11, 2021 Board meeting that Robert Grantham has been selected as the new General Manager. Richard Aragon and Eva Plajzer, who have been acting as interim General Managers for the past five months, will continue in their positions of Assistant General Manager – Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer and Assistant General Manager – Engineering and Operations, respectively. Grantham’s employment will begin on March 22, 2021.

Robert Grantham joins Rancho Water with more than 11 years of executive leadership and 16 years of management experience including five years as the Vice-President at Carollo Engineers in Walnut Creek, California and four years as the Assistant General Manager at the Santa Margarita Water District in Orange County, California. Grantham’s private consulting background has allowed him extensive experience in water and wastewater management and regional planning, sustaining relationships with local, state, and federal agencies across California and the United States.

“After the careful review of many qualified candidates for the General Manager position, the Board is excited to announce the selection of Robert Grantham,” said Carol Lee Gonzales-Brady, Rancho Water Board President. “We’re confident that his leadership skills and impressive background in water and wastewater will be an excellent fit for Rancho Water. The Rancho team welcomes Robert as he builds upon their commitment to excellence in serving our community, and the Board believes that Robert is the right choice to lead the District as we continue to progress towards a sustainable future and reliable water supply.”

In previous positions, Grantham has supported water and wastewater agencies across the country with master planning efforts including financial sustainability processes and rates, inter-governmental agreements for wastewater treatment and the sale of recycled water, and a $1 billion regional water supply project in the Chicago area.

“I appreciate the Board’s confidence in choosing me as the next General Manager for Rancho Water and am looking forward to working with this exceptional team,” said Robert Grantham. “Rancho Water plays a critical role providing an essential service to over 150,000 people in this community, and its businesses and agriculture that make up the local economy. I welcome the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the Board of Directors and the talented staff at Rancho Water to deliver high-quality, reliable water service in a fiscally responsible and sustainable manner.”

Grantham has a bachelor’s degree in government and history from Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania and post-baccalaureate studies in engineering science from Rutgers University in New Jersey.

About Rancho California Water District: The mission of Rancho Water is to deliver reliable, high-quality water, wastewater, and reclamation services to its customers and communities in a prudent and sustainable manner. Rancho Water is a local, independent Special District, organized on August 16, 1965, servicing approximately 150 square miles and about 45,000 service connections in Temecula, Murrieta, and parts of unincorporated areas of Riverside County.