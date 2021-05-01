SoCal Railway Museum Hosts KCBS Sanctioned Master’s Series Competition

Southern California Railway Museum Hosts Kansas City Barbeque Society Sanctioned Master’s Series Competition

Perris, California, April 1, 2021–Southern California Railway Museum recently announced that it will host its inaugural Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned Master BBQ Competition. The event, “BBQ, Boots and Brew,” will be held on Saturday May 22, 2021 and will feature BBQ samples from the competing teams, local craft beer and live music from Kanan Road Band.

“We are very excited to be hosting a KCBS Master BBQ Competition.” said Hank Winn, Vice President/Chief Operating Officer and Museum General Manager. “What better way to spend a day than with great food, local craft breweries, live entertainment, a train and trolley ride, right here in Southern California!”

Admission Tickets are as follows:

Adult Ages 21and over – $35 Includes Parking, Event Entry & Open Exhibits, Train & Trolley Rides, 2 BBQ Tastings and 2 Beer Tastings.

Adult Ages 12-20 or Alcohol-Free – $25 Includes Parking, Event Entry & Open Exhibits, Train & Trolley Rides, 2 BBQ Tastings

Child Ages 4-11- $15 Includes Event Entry & Open Exhibits, Train & Trolley Rides, 1 BBQ Tasting.

Children 3 & under FREE

BBQ Competition Team spots are available. Information and registration are at www.socalrailway.org/bbq-partners/

Local Craft Brewery partner spaces are still available. To begin the reservation process, complete an online application at www.socalrailway.org/bbq-partners/.

The Southern California Railway Museum is a non-profit organization located at 2201 “A” Street, Perris, California, 92570. It is home to vast collections of historic and vintage railway equipment and artifacts. The 100-acre campus is home to many annual events. Memberships are available as well as volunteer opportunities. For more information, visit www.SoCalRailway.org or call (951) 943-3020.