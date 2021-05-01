Twin Cities Business Leaders Toastmasters Celebrates 10-Years of Developing Business and Community Leadership

Temecula – Twin Cities Business Leaders Toastmasters will mark its 10th anniversary with a virtual celebratory meeting on Friday, June 4, 2021. Since 2011, the club has been dedicated to empowering individuals to become better leaders and communicators. Guests are encouraged to join the celebration and to learn more about Toastmasters.

“When I was young – like, 40 – Toastmasters was the furthest thing from my mind,” says Club co-founder Jim McLaughlin. “I wasn’t just a ‘no,’ I was a ‘no way!’ Then I saw there was something I wanted that Toastmasters could provide: courage. Being courageous, and seeing others being courageous is a rich and joyous experience. I feel privileged. Ten years since the club was founded is a milestone worth celebrating.” “I learned about Toastmasters from my husband. I would accompany him to speech contests and vowed I would never do that, “says Esther Phahla Club co-founder.” A career opportunity opened up and I was faced with the fear of public speaking to present in front of other professionals. That’s when I thought let me visit a Toastmasters club and the rest is history. As I enjoyed being a member, my mentor said it’s time to step outside the club and be a district leader. As soon as I become an Area Director we were encouraged to share the benefits of toastmasters with others by starting a new club. This club was the first of many that I have since founded. In addition to communications skills, I discovered, there’s more… leadership skills. Toastmasters Where leaders are made. Cheers to 10 years!

Twin Cities Business Leaders Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Twin Cities Business Leaders Toastmasters 10th Anniversary

Date: Friday, June 4, 2021

Time: 7:00 am – 8:00 am

Zoom link to attend is available at https://1668129.toastmastersclubs.org

Twin Cities Business Leaders Toastmasters Club meets every Friday at 7:00am to 8:00am via Zoom. For more information about this event and the club, please email Jim McLaughlin, VP Membership at vpm-1668129@toastmastersclubs.org or visit https://1668129.toastmastersclubs.org.

About District 12

Twin Cities Business Leaders Toastmasters Club is part of District 12 which serves approximately 100 Clubs and 1700 members in the large Southern California region East of highway 57, South of Barstow, West of the Arizona border, and North of Temecula. District 12 includes two of California’s largest counties (by square miles) – Riverside and San Bernardino. To learn more about District 12, please visit https://www.toastmastersd12.org.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, CO., the organization’s membership exceeds 352,000 in more than 16,400 clubs in 141 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.