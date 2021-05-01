Temecula Valley Hospital Receives Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification

Temecula Valley Hospital announces that it has received certification from DNV as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, reflecting the highest level of expertise for the treatment of serious stroke events.

“With stroke care, you must have the best clinicians and resources, but also the ability to act quickly because of the time-critical nature of these events,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital. “Receiving this Comprehensive Stroke Certification validates all the efforts we have put into our stroke program and ensures the health and safety of our patients, at the highest level of care our hospital can provide.”

To better meet the needs of the community, Temecula Valley Hospital will serve as a Comprehensive Stroke Receiving Center for allof Riverside County as designated by Emergency Medical Services. “On behalf of the Riverside County EMS Agency, I would like to congratulate Temecula Valley Hospital,” said Trevor Douville, EMS Administrator for Riverside County EMS Agency. “Thank you for your commitment to the residents and visitors of Riverside County.”

The DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association and affirms that the medical center addresses the full spectrum of stroke care – diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and education – and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.

“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” said Patrick Horine, President of DNV Healthcare USA Inc. “And it helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.” Comprehensive Stroke Centers typically have the highest trained stroke team and are the best-equipped hospitals in a given geographical area that can treat any kind of stroke or stroke complication. In a growing number of states, Comprehensive Stroke Center certification determines which facility a patient should be taken for the most appropriate, efficient, and comprehensive care.

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), with a 4 Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents featuring 140 private patient rooms. TVH is a Comprehensive Stroke Center and the first Universal Health Services Hospital Emergency Department in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) as a Geriatric Emergency Department. TVH specializes in advanced cardiac services, stroke care, general and surgical specialties, and orthopedics as a recent Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by the Leapfrog Group, with a 2020 and 2017 Top Hospital Award and eight ‘A’ Grades for Patient Safety.

For more information, please visit www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/about/news.

About DNV

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, drives innovative solutions. Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, accrediting hospitals, providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize long-term strategic goals sustainably. DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

For more information about DNV, visit www.dnvcert.com/healthcare.