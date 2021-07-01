Cherise Manning is Named 2021-22 President of the Rotary Club of Temecula

Cherise Manning, a Resident and Business Owner in the Temecula Valley for 30 years, will be the new President of the Rotary Club of Temecula on July 1.

Manning, co-founder of a Grape Escape Balloon Adventure, brings her business experience, relationships and history of the area to one of the largest non-profits in the valley. She said her focus on communication, connections and long-term planning will be essential in leading the organization as it serves local and international communities in the coming year.

“After a year of very little personal contact,it is mygoal to reconnect members within our club, and to connect fellow Rotarians with our extended valley and community,” Manning said.

Since 1975, the Rotary Club of Temecula has been serving Temecula Valley residents. With over 100 members of diverse backgrounds, the club has invested thousands of dollars and volunteer hours into the community. The Temecula Rotary has several ongoing committees that support local Youth, Seniors, Military families and the Homeless, as well as International projects. Rotary’s stated mission is “to create a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.”

Manning and her husband Rusty own a Grape Escape Balloon Adventure, a local hot air balloon tour company where Cherise is the general manager over business operations. She has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Temecula since 2016 and will follow in her husband’s footsteps as President. He led the club in 2006-07.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead such hardworking individuals who give of their money and time,” Manning said. “My goal this next year is to connect our members in a fun year of fellowship and service.”

Manning is active in the community in other areas as well, serving as Treasurer on the Board of Directors for Visit Temecula Valley. She was awarded the Welty Tourism Professional of the Year Award in 2016. In addition, she sits on the Board of Directors for the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce. She has served as a chairperson for the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival for 25 years. Manning and her husband have lived in Temecula since 1991and raised their two children, Kyle and Kayla, in the Valley.

The Rotary Club of Temecula meets the first, second and third Wednesday of each month from 12:00 – 1:30 pm at Bolero Winery, 41150 Via Europa, Temecula. For more information or to attend a meeting, visit rotarycluboftemecula.com.