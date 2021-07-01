Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO to Take Coachella Valley Chamber Job

Chamber Events Director Brooke Nunn named interim CEO as Emily Falappino becomes new President and CEO of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce Temecula, Calif. – The Board of Directors of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce today named long-time Chamber employee Brooke Nunn as Interim Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of chamber president and CEO Emily Falappino.

Falappino is taking a similar position with the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce after leading the Temecula chamber for nearly two years, navigating it through the Covid-19 pandemic and implementing several marketing and membership initiatives.

“We are grateful to Emily for her leadership during one of the most challenging periods in the history of our chamber and our country,” said Al Rubio, chairman of the board of directors for the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce. ““Through her hard work, vision and leadership, our chamber is poised with more resources, strength, and opportunity than before.”

The Temecula Valley Chamber board of directors is working with chamber staff to ensure a seamless transition during its search for a new president and CEO. In the meantime, the Board does not anticipate any impacts to the Chamber’s extensive programs and events.

“Brooke will have the help and support of Chamber leadership as we transition to a new era. We know that the Chamber is in good hands,” Rubio said.

Nunn has been with the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce for ten years and is a graduate of the Western Association of Chamber Executives (W.A.C.E.) Program where she earned her ACE accreditation. Nunn’s tenure at the Chamber positions her as an ideal Chamber leader with years of hands on experience with the inner workings of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce.

During her nearly two-year tenure, Falappino served on the Riverside County Economic Recovery Task Force and positioned the Temecula Valley Chamber as a leading source of information for the business community during the pandemic. Among several accomplishments, she initiated five new board-level committees that improved engagement and program development for the Chamber’s members.

Falappino begins her tenure with the Greater Coachella Valley July 1, 2021. The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce is a regional chamber formed in 2016 to support a diverse business community that spans nearly forty-five miles and nine municipalities. It also manages several local GCV Chambers and work with dedicated partners that focus on the unique needs of our various Coachella Valley business districts.