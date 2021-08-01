The Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber Announces Awards Celebration Nominees

Murrieta/Wildomar, California – The Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the nominees for the 2021 Annual Awards Celebration. These businesses and individuals were nominated by peers and citizens in our region for their leadership, community involvement and excellence in the following categories: Small, Medium, Large and Non-Profit of the Year, Murrieta Citizen of the Year, Wildomar Citizen of the Year, Murrieta Volunteer of the Year and Wildomar Volunteer of the Year. Winning nominees are announced and honored at the Annual Awards Celebration evening event held at the beautiful and scenic Heritage Hill, Murrieta on August 28th. Tickets to the event and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://bit.ly/MWCAwards2021
And the Nominees are…* Nominated but does not meet the eligibility requirements or has won within the past two years
Small Business of the Year Nominees
A Better Look Home Inspections
Amy Blackwell, State Farm Agent
Avatar Website Design
CCS Executive Suites*
City Local*
Compass HR
Curby’s Business*
El Burro*
Elias Shoes
Executive Hair*
Financial Accounting Services
Jackie Steed, Realtor
Juice Plus
Licensed 2B Badass
Made in the Shade
Mind Trap Escape Room
Miss April’s Dance
Monsta Snow*
Murrieta VIP Florist
Residential Real Estate
Rita’s Murrieta*
State Farm Insurance -Julie Ngo
The Cake Cottage
The Chef’s Grille
The Corporate Room*
Thrive Health Insurances
Which Wich
Winston Engineering, Inc.
Medium Business of the Year Nominees
Altura Credit Union
Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
Bear Creek Golf Club*
Bluewater Grill*
Corner Escrow
DeJong’s Dairy*
Don Panchos*
Grocery Outlet Wildomar*
Hamel Contracting
Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball
Murrieta Day Spa
Pacific Western Bank
Pulido Cleaning & Restoration
Stromsoe Insurance Agency
The Cove
The Golf Club at Rancho California
The Hive Bar & Grill
West Coast Exotic Cars
Large Business of the Year Nominees
ABC Childcare Centers*
Kaiser Permanente
Loma Linda University Medical Center
QC manufacturing
Riverside Transit Agency
SWHC
Temecula Valley Hospital
Non-Profit/Service Organization of the Year Nominees
Animal Friends of the Valleys
Boys & Girls Club of SWRC
Community Mission of Hope*
Community Outreach Ministry
Cops for Kids*
CRPS Warrior Foundation
Elsinore/Wildomar Elks Lodge #2591
Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley
Hospice of the Valleys
Jacob’s House
JAGS Gives back
MilVet
Professional Women’s Roundtable
River Springs Charter School
Rotary Club of Murrieta
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1508*
Voices for Children*
Murrieta Citizen of the Year Nominees
Annette LaRocque
April Vidal*
Casey Jurado
Christina Ross
Cindy Warren
Gene Wunderlich
Kelli Neet
Kim Summers
Laura Frasso
Sandy Word
Vic Carrillo
Wildomar Citizen of the Year Nominees
Andy Morris
Bridgette Moore
Lisa Ballard
Michael Hoffman
Timothy Undertown
Murrieta Volunteer of the Year Nominees
Carol Hirst
Nikki Davis
Tom Grimes
Vic Carrillo
Wildomar Volunteer of the Year Nominees
Bridgette Moore
JoAnn Dykstra
Melanie Shatzer
Tracy Stefan
Tuan Phan