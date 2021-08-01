The Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber Announces Awards Celebration Nominees

Murrieta/Wildomar, California – The Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the nominees for the 2021 Annual Awards Celebration. These businesses and individuals were nominated by peers and citizens in our region for their leadership, community involvement and excellence in the following categories: Small, Medium, Large and Non-Profit of the Year, Murrieta Citizen of the Year, Wildomar Citizen of the Year, Murrieta Volunteer of the Year and Wildomar Volunteer of the Year. Winning nominees are announced and honored at the Annual Awards Celebration evening event held at the beautiful and scenic Heritage Hill, Murrieta on August 28th. Tickets to the event and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://bit.ly/MWCAwards2021

And the Nominees are…* Nominated but does not meet the eligibility requirements or has won within the past two years

Small Business of the Year Nominees

A Better Look Home Inspections

Amy Blackwell, State Farm Agent

Avatar Website Design

CCS Executive Suites*

City Local*

Compass HR

Curby’s Business*

El Burro*

Elias Shoes

Executive Hair*

Financial Accounting Services

Jackie Steed, Realtor

Juice Plus

Licensed 2B Badass

Made in the Shade

Mind Trap Escape Room

Miss April’s Dance

Monsta Snow*

Murrieta VIP Florist

Residential Real Estate

Rita’s Murrieta*

State Farm Insurance -Julie Ngo

The Cake Cottage

The Chef’s Grille

The Corporate Room*

Thrive Health Insurances

Which Wich

Winston Engineering, Inc.

Medium Business of the Year Nominees

Altura Credit Union

Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizzeria

Bear Creek Golf Club*

Bluewater Grill*

Corner Escrow

DeJong’s Dairy*

Don Panchos*

Grocery Outlet Wildomar*

Hamel Contracting

Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball

Murrieta Day Spa

Pacific Western Bank

Pulido Cleaning & Restoration

Stromsoe Insurance Agency

The Cove

The Golf Club at Rancho California

The Hive Bar & Grill

West Coast Exotic Cars

Large Business of the Year Nominees

ABC Childcare Centers*

Kaiser Permanente

Loma Linda University Medical Center

QC manufacturing

Riverside Transit Agency

SWHC

Temecula Valley Hospital

Non-Profit/Service Organization of the Year Nominees

Animal Friends of the Valleys

Boys & Girls Club of SWRC

Community Mission of Hope*

Community Outreach Ministry

Cops for Kids*

CRPS Warrior Foundation

Elsinore/Wildomar Elks Lodge #2591

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley

Hospice of the Valleys

Jacob’s House

JAGS Gives back

MilVet

Professional Women’s Roundtable

River Springs Charter School

Rotary Club of Murrieta

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1508*

Voices for Children*

Murrieta Citizen of the Year Nominees

Annette LaRocque

April Vidal*

Casey Jurado

Christina Ross

Cindy Warren

Gene Wunderlich

Kelli Neet

Kim Summers

Laura Frasso

Sandy Word

Vic Carrillo

Wildomar Citizen of the Year Nominees

Andy Morris

Bridgette Moore

Lisa Ballard

Michael Hoffman

Timothy Undertown

Murrieta Volunteer of the Year Nominees

Carol Hirst

Nikki Davis

Tom Grimes

Vic Carrillo

Wildomar Volunteer of the Year Nominees

Bridgette Moore

JoAnn Dykstra

Melanie Shatzer

Tracy Stefan

Tuan Phan