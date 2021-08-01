Temecula Valley Museum Presents Arts & Culture Programs Throughout the Summer

The Temecula Valley Museum is pleased to offer in-person cultural activities and programs once again! This summer, the Temecula Valley Museum has a fun line-up of activities for the whole family to enjoy that will enrich your summer with Arts, Culture & Entertainment!

Second Saturday: A Cultural Celebration – Celebrate culture with us with the Second Saturday program! On the second Saturday monthly, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, we will be honoring a different culture with food, entertainment, crafts, activities, and a free art lesson with City of Temecula Instructor Tony Moramarco of Bigfoot Art Classes. See below for the next two scheduled events:

JUL 10, 2021 – CANADA Enjoy Canadian candies, a beaver craft celebrating the national animal of Canada, make your own Mountie hat, enjoy live music, a photo wall featuring the beautiful Banff National Park, and experience a free art-lesson inspired by famous Canadian artist, Jean Paul Riopelle.

AUG 7, 2021– SPAIN Enjoy tastes of Spanish food, a dancing doll craft, live music in the style of Spanish guitar; strike a pose with a bullring photo backdrop and take a free art-lesson inspired by world-renowned Spanish artist, Pablo Picasso.

Art in the Park – The Temecula Valley Museum is excited to introduce Art in the Park! This new program inspires guests to the Temecula Valley Museum and Sam Hicks Monument Park to get in touch with their creative side! On select dates throughout July and August, staff will be outside of the museum with a free art project featuring the history and culture of Temecula Valley! See below for dates and projects:

JUL 17 Horse Hitching AUG 7 Hot Air Balloon

JUL 24 Cowboy Boot AUG 14 Cubist Portrait/Dancing Doll

JUL 31 California Poppies AUG 21 Cattle Driving

AUG 28 Grizzly Bear – Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards states, “The programs offered by the Temecula Valley Museum are educational, enlightening, and designed to reflect the rich cultural diversity of our growing community. We are very proud to share these accessible programs with our residents and visitors.” Temecula City Council Member and Community Services District President Zak Schwank adds, “We are very fortunate to have a museum to create programming that embraces diversity and celebrates contemporary life in Temecula. We hope to see you at the Museum!”

For more information, please visit TemeculaValleyMuseum.org or call (951) 694-6450.