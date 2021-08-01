The City of Temecula, Temecula Valley Unified School District, and Temecula Valley Museum Unveil a New Student Art Mural in Sam Hicks Monument Park celebrating Independence Day

The City of Temecula, Community Services Department, Temecula Valley Unified School District, and the Temecula Valley Museum announce a new Student Art Mural in Sam Hicks Monument Park (28300 Mercedes Street). This temporary public art piece celebrates the 245th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The mural was created by retired Temecula Valley Unified School District History and Art Teacher Bonnie Martland, and two of her grandchildren, Anneke and Jack Martland, ages six and nine. As an Army Veteran and a history major whose first date with her husband of 53 years was on July 4th, it is not surprising that Bonnie’s favorite holiday is Independence Day. When asked to design the July mural, she knew immediately what her inspiration would be. The meaning of some of the words on the mural were new to her grandchildren.

So, a little lesson developed about the word “Liberty” and why it is important that we celebrate the Fourth of July. Bonnie hopes that when the mural is viewed, the design will engender a feeling of patriotism and thankfulness, and that other families might also contemplate the word “Liberty” and be grateful for the many freedoms we enjoy.

Tony Moramarco, the program facilitator of the Student Art Mural, is a former art student of Mrs. Martland and now is also Bonnie’s grandchildren’s art teacher. The art lessons have come full circle and creativity is being paid forward through to the next generation!

Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards commented, “The City of Temecula is proud to celebrate the Declaration of Independence and our Nation’s birth with a beautiful mural created by two generations – Temecula art teachers and their students. The focus on Liberty highlights our gratitude to the Founding Fathers for their wisdom and foresight in providing a document that guides us through typical times and carries us through difficult times.

The past 18 months have clearly demonstrated the importance of the Declaration of Independence as the foundation for our freedom, and the guiding document for today and for future generations.”

The mural is currently on display in Sam Hicks Monument Park and will be officially unveiled by Mayor Edwards on July 13th at 3pm. The public is welcome to attend the unveiling. The museum also celebrates Independence Day through facts and free crafts in the Temecula Valley Woman’s Club Art and Education Room. All are welcome! The Student Art Mural Project is organized by Temecula Valley Museum. Local art students are invited to paint murals on canvas that will be displayed in Sam Hicks Monument Park monthly. For more information, please call (951) 694-6450.